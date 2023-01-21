The pair played out a 1-1 draw at Easter Road in early August but Hearts secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Tynecastle in the reverse fixture on the 2nd of January.

The pick of the ties from the fourth round of the Scottish Cup comes from Easter Road on Sunday as Hibernian host fierce local rivals Hearts in the third Edinburgh derby of the 2022/23 campaign.

Robbie Neilson's side have enjoyed much better fortunes this term. They sit eight points and four places above seventh-placed Hibs in the SPFL table and have not lost a game since 9th November, which will mean they'll be high in confidence as they head across Edinburgh on Sunday searching for another famous cup success against their rivals.

A draw against Dundee United and a victory over Motherwell in the last fortnight has helped the hosts put an end to their recent barren run, which saw them win just two and lose nine of their 11 games between mid-October and early January.

Pressure has been building on Lee Johnson so an Edinburgh derby win and safe passage to the next round of the Scottish Cup would be a much-needed boost for his side.

When is Hibernian v Hearts?

Hibernian v Hearts will take place on Sunday 22nd January 2023.

Hibernian v Hearts kick-off time

Hibernian v Hearts will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Hibernian v Hearts on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 1:30pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Hibernian v Hearts online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Hibernian v Hearts odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hibernian (6/5) Draw (5/2) Hearts (19/10)*

