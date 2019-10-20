The Gers have now scored more and conceded less than any other team in the top flight and will be determined to keep their momentum flowing.

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe scored a hat-trick against Hamilton to take his goal tally up to six strikes in three games, and his impact is making a real difference in what is shaping up to be a thrilling title scrap.

Hearts will do everything they can to prevent Rangers from having their own way at Tynecastle, but can they prevent another big win for Gerrard’s side?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hearts v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is Hearts v Rangers?

Hearts v Rangers will kick off at 12:15pm on Sunday 20th October 2019.

How to watch Hearts v Rangers on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:45am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers have found the net 14 times without conceding in their last three Scottish Premiership encounters.

On the other hands, Hearts have won just one of eight games so far in 2019/20 with little consistency in their play.

Gerrard has his team in excellent shape and it would take a mighty effort from the home side to slow them down.

Prediction: Hearts 1-3 Rangers