At every level, from the World Cup final to Sunday league, it's a topic that never fails to stir up debate and spark controversy.

Football's decision-makers - the International Football Association Board (IFAB) - have tried to tweak and fine-tune the handball rule over the years in a bid to provide as much clarity as possible, but those changes often have the adverse effect - leaving players, fans and sometimes even the officials scratching their heads.

But, luckily, we're in the business of demystifying the beautiful game and arming you with what you'll need to end any debate among your friends.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the handball rule.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

What is the handball rule?

Put simply, the handball rule is in place to stop a player from gaining an advantage by playing the ball with their hand or arm.

If they're adjudged to have done so by the referee, a free-kick or penalty can be awarded against them.

A deliberate handball will usually result in the offending player being shown a yellow card, but if they're deemed to have stopped a goalscoring opportunity, then a red card can be given.

There are two key things that have to be clarified before we move on to the specifics.

The first is that, in relation to handball, the boundary between the arm and the shoulder, which the ball can legally be played with, is in line with the bottom of the armpit.

The second is that it is not an offence every time the ball touches the hand or arm of a player.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

According to Law 12.1 of the IFAB rules, it is a foul if a player deliberately touches the ball with their hand or arm - usually by moving their hand or arm towards the ball.

It is also a foul if the contact comes as a result of a player trying to make their body unnaturally bigger. This is a regular point of contention, so to quote the laws: "A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation.

"By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised."

The proximity of the player from where the ball was struck is often taken into consideration when referees are judging whether a deliberate action has been taken.

Additionally, a goal can be ruled out for handball if it has been scored either directly from a player's arm or hand - no matter the intent - or immediately after they have played the ball with their hand or arm.

Goalkeepers are allowed to play the ball with any part of their body inside their only penalty area, but once they leave the safety of the 18-yard box, those same rules apply to them.

How is handball being applied in 2023/24?

While no changes had been made to the way handball is applied in the Premier League ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, it is being applied a little differently in European competitions this season - as back in April, UEFA introduced some guidelines in an attempt to introduce more consistency to its implementation.

More like this

These include recommendations that handball should not be called if the ball has deflected off another part of a player's body, as well as more leniency toward showing yellow and red cards to players after non-intentional handballs.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.