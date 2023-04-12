The Hammers playmaker was unavailable for last Saturday's 1-0 win at Fulham after sustaining an injury in the 5-1 thumping to Newcastle.

David Moyes will hope to have Lucas Paqueta available for the first leg of West Ham's Europa Conference League quarter-final against Gent.

West Ham boss Moyes will have to decide whether to stick with the 4-4-2 formation that did the job at Craven Cottage, while Europa Conference League regulars such as Alphonse Areola and Flynn Downes will be bidding to return to the starting line-up.

Gent are missing the likes of Sulayman Marreh, Andrew Hjulsager and Darko Lemajic for the Premier League side's visit to the Ghelamco Arena.

Striker Gift Orban, a January arrival from Stabæk, bagged the record for the fastest hat-trick in UEFA club competitions when smashing three goals within three minutes and 25 seconds against Istanbul Basaksehir in the last round.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Gent v West Ham.

When is Gent v West Ham?

Gent v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm on Thursday 13th April 2023.

Gent v West Ham team news

Gent predicted line-up: Roef; Samoise, Piątkowski, Okumu, Torunarigha, Castro-Montes; De Sart, Kums, Hong; Cuypers, Orban.

West Ham predicted line-up: Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Downes, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio.

Gent v West Ham prediction

West Ham have been a real Jekyll and Hyde this season – dire in the Premier League but good in the Europa Conference League.

That is perhaps a sign of the lack of real quality in the third-tier continental competition, and the Hammers are fancied to build an advantage to take back to the London Stadium for the second leg.

Quite simply, David Moyes's side should have too much class for Gent, who are far from a formidable force on their own patch.

Gift Orban looks an exciting talent for the hosts and he could cause trouble for a West Ham defence that has been reliable in the Europa Conference League, having leaked just five goals in 10 games.

Our prediction: Gent 1-2 West Ham (8/1 at bet365)

Gent v West Ham odds

Gent (5/2) Draw (12/5) West Ham (11/10)

