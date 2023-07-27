Two teams, led by former Ukraine, AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ukraine's current captain and Arsenal mainstay, will play in the colours of the Ukrainian flag – blue and yellow – at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 5th August.

Team Shevchenko reads like a who's who of Chelsea and European legends, with a sprinkling of famous faces, while proven winner Emma Hayes is at the helm.

Team Zinchenko is not short of star factor either, with Arsene Wenger taking charge of a squad that combines some former football former stars and big-name celebs.

The line-ups are all set – with no shortage of eye-catching talents set to take the field at Stamford Bridge and "Super Bowl-like" half-time performances promised as well.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which celebrities and legends will take part in the line-ups at Game4Ukraine.

Who is playing in Game4Ukraine?

The Game4Ukraine line-ups have been confirmed, but more names could yet be added to the ranks ahead of the match.

Check out the Game4Ukraine line-ups, coaches, and managers as well as presenters and commentators.

Team Shevchenko (Blue Team) line-up

Andriy Shevchenko (captain) (former footballer)

Michael Essien (former footballer)

Ricardo Carvalho (former footballer)

Luca Toni (former footballer)

Dida (former footballer)

Massimo Oddo (former footballer)

Gianfranco Zola (former footballer)

Carlo Cudicini (former footballer)

Claude Makélélé (former footballer)

William Gallas (former footballer)

Samuel Eto'o (former footballer)

Mykhailo Mudryk (footballer)

Clarence Seedorf (former footballer)

Fabio Cannavaro (former footballer)

Shota Arveladze (former footballer)

Christian Panucci (former footballer)

Danny Drinkwater (footballer)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (former footballer)

Glen Johnson (former footballer)

Joe Cole (former footballer)

Serginho (former footballer)

Jermain Defoe (former footballer)

Petr Čech (former footballer)

Serhiy Rebrov (former footballer)

Ben Cohen (former rugby player)

Russell Howard (comedian)

Toheeb Jimoh (actor)

Ralf Little (actor)

James Arthur (musician)

Chelcee Grimes (musician, tv presenter and footballer)

Claire Rafferty (former footballer)

Katie Chapman (former footballer)

Júlio César (former footballer)

Team Shevchenko (Blue Team) manager

Emma Hayes (football manager)

Team Zinchenko (Yellow Team) team line-up

Oleksandr Zinchenko (captain) (footballer)

Jens Lehmann (former footballer)

Joleon Lescott (former footballer)

Patrik Berger (former footballer)

Per Mertesacker (former footballer)

Robert Pires (former footballer)

John Arne Riise (former footballer)

Robbie Keane (former footballer)

Antonio Valencia (former footballer)

Patrick Vieira (former footballer)

Wes Morgan (former footballer)

Jack Wilshere (former footballer)

Gerard Piqué (former footballer)

Bacary Sagna (former footballer)

David James (former footballer)

Charlie Adam (former footballer)

Mark Noble (former footballer)

Gaël Clichy (former footballer)

Martin Škrtel (former footballer)

Yevhen Konoplyanka (footballer)

Yevhen Levchenko (former footballer)

Oleh Luzhnyi (former footballer)

Mikaël Silvestre (former footballer)

Tom Grennan (musician)

Phil Dunster (actor)

Mark Strong (actor)

Roman Kemp (radio presenter)

Ben Shephard (TV presenter)

Patrick Owomoyela (former footballer)

Darijo Srna (former footballer)

Carly Telford (former footballer)

Gilberto Da Silva (former footballer)

Team Zinchenko (Yellow Team) manager and coaches

Arsene Wenger (former football manager)

It has not yet been confirmed who the commentary and presenting team will be for Game4Ukraine but "entertaining pitch-side interviews, surprise commentators and celebrity VAR" have all been promised.

