A return of 19 points from nine games since the World Cup has Marco Silva's team in nosebleed territory as they head into the latest round of Premier League fixtures sitting sixth in the table.

Fulham will bid to continue their push for European football when they face Wolves under the Friday night lights at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is doubt for the hosts due to a hamstring problem, although winger Manor Soloman has scored twice off the bench in the last two games and is pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Wolves were beginning to pull away from the relegation scrap under Julen Lopetegui but last weekend's home defeat to fellow strugglers Bournemouth means they are still nervously looking over their shoulders.

The trip to south west London begins a sequence of tricky fixtures for Wolves, who are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Fulham including August's goalless draw in the reverse fixture at Molineux.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Fulham v Wolves?

Fulham v Wolves will take place on Friday 24th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Wolves kick-off time

Fulham v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Fulham v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Fulham v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fulham (TBC) Draw (TBC) Wolves (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Fulham v Wolves prediction

Despite improved results away from home under Julen Lopetegui, Wolves have been poor on their travels and are scoring at a rate of less than a goal per game this season.

Fulham have kept three clean sheets in a row - winning the last two - so they are fancied to pick up all three points and continue their impressive season.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-0 Wolves (7/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.