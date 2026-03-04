European hopefuls Fulham host struggling West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The Whites have won back-to-back games, including a 2-1 victory over Spurs on Sunday, to breathe fresh life into their hopes of playing continental football next term.

Victory for Marco Silva's side would deliver only Fulham's second Premier League double over the Hammers after first achieving the feat in 2023/24.

The visitors will relish the chance to get back on the horse after a 5-2 thrashing away at Liverpool, which threatens to derail their recent momentum.

Five points from their previous three games had moved Nuno Espírito Santo's team closer to safety as they look to catch Nottingham Forest, Tottenham or Leeds.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Fulham v West Ham?

Fulham v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 4 March 2026.

Fulham v West Ham kick-off time

Fulham v West Ham will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Fulham v West Ham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Fulham v West Ham on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

