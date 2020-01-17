Middlesbrough looked in real danger of being sucked into a relegation battle but have lost just one of their last nine in all competition – including a four-game winning streak and a draw with Tottenham in the FA Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v Middlesbrough game on TV and online.

What time is Fulham v Middlesbrough?

Fulham v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 17th January 2020.

More like this

How to watch Fulham v Middlesbrough on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both sides are in good shape ahead of this one, though Boro don’t boast a great record against the top sides.

Middlesbrough failed to beat any of the current top half sides in their first appearance against each team – though they have recorded recent victories over out-of-sorts duo West Brom and Preston.

Advertisement

Prediction: Fulham 1-0 Middlesbrough