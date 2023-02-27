Marco Silva's men have impressed this season and they're currently sixth in the Premier League after Friday night's 1-1 draw against Wolves at Craven Cottage.

Fulham and Leeds face off on Tuesday night in an all-Premier League showdown for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

While Fulham, who beat Sunderland in a replay in the FA Cup fourth round, have played a couple more games than their rivals, they are in with a real shout of finishing in the top eight.

Leeds secured a crucial win against Southampton on Saturday in Javi Gracia's first game in charge.

Junior Firpo netted the only goal in the 1-0 win which saw Leeds climb out of the relegation zone into 17th place. However, they're just one point off the bottom three with 14 games remaining.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Leeds on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Fulham v Leeds?

Fulham v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 28th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Leeds kick-off time

Fulham v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Fulham v Leeds on?

Fulham v Leeds will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Fulham v Leeds online

You can also live stream the Fulham v Leeds game online via iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Fulham v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fulham v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fulham (23/20) Draw (5/2) Leeds (23/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Fulham v Leeds prediction

While a cup run lifts spirits, Leeds' main focus is staying in the Premier League this season.

Javi Gracia already seems to have made an impact at Elland Road and while they'll give Fulham a tough game, we'll likely see the home side book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Our prediction: Fulham 2-1 Leeds (8/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.