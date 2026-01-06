New Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is expected to be in the stands at Craven Cottage on Wednesday evening as the Blues face West London rivals Fulham.

The 41-year-old has been appointed as Enzo Maresca's permanent replacement after impressing in a 17-month spell at RC Strasbourg, who qualified for Europe for the first time in 19 years in his debut season.

Rosenior has the chance to run the rule over his players for the first time, with interim boss Calum McFarlane trusted with another game after last weekend's 1-1 draw at Man City.

Fulham will hope to capitalise on the change at Chelsea as they hunt a rare derby triumph over their noisiest neighbours.

The hosts have only beaten the visitors twice since 2006 but head into the midweek clash on a five-game unbeaten run, which includes three victories.

Fulham v Chelsea

When is Fulham v Chelsea?

Fulham v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 7th January 2026.

Fulham v Chelsea kick-off time

Fulham v Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 6pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Fulham v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Fulham v Chelsea on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

