Crystal Palace travel to Fiorentina on Thursday in the hope of sealing their spot in the semi-finals of the Conference League.

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The Eagles took control of their quarter-final against the Serie A outfit with a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park last week.

Oliver Glasner's side followed that win up with another against Newcastle and will head to Italy on their best run since the start of 2026.

The hosts have been trending in the right direction in recent weeks but will need to be at their very best if they are to pull off a miraculous comeback in the second leg.

Palace's European campaign has delivered some memorable nights already but Thursday could well be the best yet.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fiorentina v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

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When is Fiorentina v Crystal Palace?

Fiorentina v Crystal Palace will take place on Thursday 16 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fiorentina v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Fiorentina v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Fiorentina v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Fiorentina v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Fiorentina v Crystal Palace on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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