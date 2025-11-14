It's not just top-flight clubs that have a chance to take stock during the November international break.

For Fantasy Premier League managers, a fortnight without fixtures offers the opportunity to reflect on the opening months of the season and prepare for the hectic festive period.

We've had 11 gameweeks so far and there will have been eight more by the time we are all making New Year's resolutions, so plenty is riding on the next six weeks.

Whether you're looking to maintain your lead after a fast start to the season, trying to knock someone off top spot, or just drag yourself off the bottom of your league table, finding differentials are key to success in FPL.

Backing the big names and managing your budget well are obviously vital but uncovering a hidden gem, a player few others have picked, is what can really set you apart and help you beat your mates – particularly with games coming thick and fast in the final weeks of 2025.

RadioTimes.com brings you our FPL ultra-differentials ahead of the return of the Premier League.

DEF: Matheus Nunes (MNC, £5.3m) – 0.8%

Man City are readying a title charge after cutting the gap on leaders Arsenal to four points ahead of the international break, so with Newcastle, Leeds, and Fulham their next three opponents, it feels like a good time to add some sky blue shirts to your squad.

There are some obvious additions (notably that Norwegian goal machine up top) but Matheus Nunes could prove a shrewd pickup.

Nunes has been a regular fixture for Pep Guardiola this season at full-back in a defence that is looking increasingly solid. He is not afraid to pour forward and is more than capable as both a goalscorer and a creator.

Matheus Nunes. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

DEF: Wesley Fofana (CHE, £4.4m) – 0.2%

Wesley Fofana's return to fitness has helped to shore up Chelsea's defence – delivering clean sheets in back-to-back games against Tottenham and Wolves.

The centre-back appears to be Enzo Maresca's preferred partner to Trevoh Chalobah in Levi Colwill's absence and is a steal at £4.4m.

He could prove a big earner in the next few weeks. The Blues will hope to keep things tight against Burnley, Leeds and Everton, while he should make plenty of defensive contributions against Arsenal, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

MID: Mats Wieffer (BHA, £4.9m) – 0.3%

Mats Wieffer looks to have made right-back his own at Brighton and has pulled in an impressive points haul in recent weeks.

The Dutchman puts a shift in without the ball, totting up defensive contributions week on week, and is an asset going forward as well.

Wieffer finished last season with six goal contributions and has two assists to his name already this term, which he could well add to against Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and West Ham in the next month.

MID: Emi Buendia (AVL, £5.3m) – 0.4%

Emi Buendia's contributions for Aston Villa have flown under the radar – at least with Fantasy Premier League players – in recent weeks.

The Argentine is enjoying one of his best runs since making the move to Villa Park, with three goals and two assists in his last five games, and has helped Unai Emery's side find some fluency going forward.

Villa have Leeds and Wolves up next, before travelling to Brighton, so it could be a good time to bring in Buendia.

Emi Buendia (right). Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

MID: Alex Scott (BOU, £5.0m) – 0.3%

Thomas Tuchel rates him and so should you. Alex Scott earned his first England call-up after an impressive start to the season in the Bournemouth midfield.

Scott provides industry out of possession, has quick feet, and an eye for a pass, which means he offers points-earning potential from both defensive contributions and those in the final third.

Bournemouth head into the international break off the back of consecutive losses, but it would be no surprise to see them bounce back with West Ham, Sunderland, and Everton up next.

MID: Alejandro Garnacho (CHE, £6.4m) – 0.8%

Alejandro Garnacho has found his feet at Chelsea in recent weeks – with two goals and two assists in his last four games in all competitions.

The 21-year-old is starting to become an Enzo Maresca favourite on the left and has locked down a regular starting spot.

Chelsea face Burnley and Leeds in two of their next three games, which should offer Garnacho a chance to extend his recent form.

