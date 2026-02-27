The final stretch of the Premier League season is approaching, which means it is nearly crunch time for both top-flight teams and fantasy managers alike.

It may not be a double gameweek but with a full slate of midweek fixtures set to follow the weekend's games, smart transfers could really pay dividends and help you climb the table.

Looking for a bit of extra guidance to ensure you make the most out of your budget? Look no further...

Radio Times brings you our top FPL tips for GW28 in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips GW28

DEF: Nico O'Reilly (MNC, £5m, 8.6 per cent)

This one may feel a little like we're chasing last week's success, having delivered 17 points against Newcastle, but Nico O'Reilly is a defender that many FPL managers are overlooking.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a fantastic season and has become a key player in Pep Guardiola's side, whether he's used in the backline or midfield.

Man City have West Ham this weekend and Nottingham Forest in midweek, which should return at least one clean sheet and plenty of attacking opportunities.

Harry Wilson celebrates with Alex Iwobi. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

MID: Harry Wilson (BOU, £5.5m, 20.9 per cent)

If you don't already have Harry Wilson in your ranks, now is the time. The Fulham winger has been outstanding this season, with eight goals and five assists to his name in the Premier League, and is set to spearhead the West Londoners' European push.

Why now? Well, Wilson and Fulham take on four of the bottom five opponents in the next five game weeks.

FOR: Tammy Abraham (AV, £6m, 0.4 per cent)

Tammy Abraham may well have forced his way into the Aston Villa starting XI against Wolves after his late equaliser at Leeds United. Though the January arrival has played second fiddle to Ollie Watkins since his arrival, he's looked much sharper than the England international and there are calls for him to start at Molineux

Wolves have improved in recent weeks but they're still a side that give up plenty of opportunities to strikers, while if Abraham can lock down the No. 9 role at Villa, he could go on a late-season goalscoring run.

Admittedly, this one is a risk as Unai Emery may remain loyal to Watkins, but fortune favours the brave.

