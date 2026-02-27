❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Fantasy Premier League tips GW28: FPL transfers you should make – including an overlooked January arrival
Our guide to Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW28 in 2025/26.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 27 February 2026 at 12:23 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad