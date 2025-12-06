The FA Cup third round is hallowed territory. Non-league and lower-league teams are still alive and kicking – and the prospect of a blockbuster Premier League glamour tie awaits.

All 20 top-flight teams and 24 Championship teams will enter the fray, including reigning champions Crystal Palace, who will fancy another tilt at the trophy.

The second round will see a number of mismatches including Gateshead v Walsall, Chesterfield v Doncaster and Boreham Wood v Newport County.

RadioTimes.com brings you the all the details for the FA Cup third round draw.

What time is the FA Cup third round draw?

The FA Cup draw for the third round will take place on Monday 8th December 2025.

The draw will be made before Monday night's clash between Brackley Town and Burton, at approximately 6:45pm UK time.

You can watch the FA Cup draw live on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video or via the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

To be confirmed.

When are FA Cup third round matches?

Matches will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10th January 2026.

There will be 32 matches in total.

