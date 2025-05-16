Crystal Palace will be hoping to harness some of the cup's famous magic as they head across the capital to Wembley in search of the first major trophy in their history.

Victory would turn the Eagles into history-makers and mean they play European football next season.

Watch Crystal Palace v Man City on BBC One and ITV 1

Standing in their way are Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's winning machine are looking to salvage a disappointing season with silverware and have welcomed back star striker Erling Haaland just in time.

The seven-time winners are in a third consecutive final and will hope to banish the demons of 2023/24, when they suffered a shock defeat to rivals Man Utd.

Man City are the bookies' favourites but Crystal Palace will savour their underdog status as they bid to cause a famous upset.

RadioTimes.com brings you predictions of which team will win the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

FA Cup final predictions 2024/25

A win on Saturday would mean everything to Crystal Palace, and it's up to Oliver Glasner to ensure that his team can play without the pressure that will bring.

They flourished in the semi-final at Wembley, beating Aston Villa 3-0, and will need to reach those levels again if they are to shock Man City.

At their sparkling best, the Eagles are able to mix it with the best that the Premier League has to offer, and they've certainly got the weapons to hurt their FA Cup final opponents. It will be about taking their chances and not making mistakes at the other end.

Man City have all the know-how and experience. This is their 21st visit to Wembley under Guardiola, a remarkable feat, and they have won 13 of those.

Their rocky period appears to be behind them and they've looked on their way back to their best in a run of seven wins in their last nine games, which has included a 5-2 victory over Palace.

Should Man City get an early goal, it would be no surprise to see them cruise to an eighth FA Cup triumph.

Had this game been played six weeks ago, the Eagles might've had the edge over a Man City team that still looked fragile, but now the odds are stacked against them.

Though Crystal Palace will have their moments, it will be Guardiola with his hands on that famous trophy.

Ned Holmes says... Crystal Palace 1-3 Man City.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.