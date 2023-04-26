A run of five matches without victory – their last came at home to Brentford on March 11th – leaves the Toffees sitting in the drop zone on goal difference, with just six games left to save their skin.

Relegation-threatened Everton will bid to arrest their winless streak when they welcome Champions League hopefuls Newcastle to Goodison Park on Thursday evening.

Newcastle make the trip to Merseyside on a high after sticking six goals past Tottenham on Sunday to put themselves in the driving seat for a top-four finish.

The Magpies are one of the form teams in the Premier League thanks to a run of six wins from their last seven games.

A Miguel Almiron goal was enough to settle the reverse fixture at St James's Park last October and a repeat result would deal a major blow to Everton's survival hopes.

When is Everton v Newcastle?

Everton v Newcastle will take place on Thursday 27th April 2023.

Everton v Newcastle kick-off time

Everton v Newcastle will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Everton v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Everton v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Everton v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Everton (15/4) Draw (11/4) Newcastle (8/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

