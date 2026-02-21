Everton and Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Monday evening after a lengthy break.

Both teams should be refreshed and raring to go after nearly a fortnight without a game due to FA Cup fourth round weekend.

Despite playing with 10 for more than an hour, the Toffees claimed an impressive victory in the reverse fixture and will hope for a repeat result to boost their European charge.

Man Utd have been a team transformed since Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim at the helm, rising back into the top four, and will arrive at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a score to settle.

Though the Red Devils are unbeaten under Carrick, they struggled to break down West Ham in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium and can expect to face a similar conundrum on Merseyside.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Everton v Man Utd?

Everton v Man Utd will take place on Monday 23 February 2026.

Everton v Man Utd kick-off time

Everton v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Everton v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Everton v Man Utd on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

