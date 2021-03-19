What channel is Everton v Man City FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City are hoping to reclaim the FA Cup they last won under Pep Guardiola in 2019 and head into Saturday’s quarter-final with Everton as favourites to advance.

City fell at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Arsenal last season and have waltzed through their three FA Cup fixtures this term to reach the last eight.

Guardiola also witnessed his troops edge Everton 3-1 in the Premier League back in February – a game that saw the Toffees restricted to just three shots all afternoon.

And Everton themselves are on something of a blip of late, having lost to Chelsea and Burnley in their previous two outings.

The Merseysiders have reached just two FA Cup semi-finals since losing the 2009 final 2-1 to Chelsea.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man City on TV and online.

When is Everton v Man City on TV?

Everton v Man City will take place on Saturday 20th March 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Leicester v Man Utd, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Everton v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5pm.

How to live stream Everton v Man City online

Everton v Man City team news

Everton: James Rodriguez and Jordan Pickford aren’t expected back for the Toffees until after the international break, while Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are all longer-term absentees.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen is rated 50/50 to be available for selection, with reserve keeper Joao Virginia potentially starting between the sticks.

Man City: Nathan Ake’s return to the City bench for their Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek means there are no injury issues for Guardiola.

Sergio Aguero could earn a start here, with Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden supporting the main striker.

Everton v Man City odds

Our prediction: Everton v Man City

Facing a Manchester City side ravaged by injuries would be tough but Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has the unenviable task of coming up against a fully-fit Guardiola unit.

And it’s hard to see how Everton can match City’s intensity over 90 minutes and come away with a win here. The Toffees were limited to just a handful of shots when these sides last met and realistically City could have scored more than the three bagged at Goodison that day.

Don’t be surprised if the visitors go ahead early in this encounter and suffocate Everton.

Our prediction: Everton 0-3 Man City (15/2 at bet365)

