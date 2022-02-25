Lampard has won twice and lost twice since he took charge at the end of January – leaving the Toffees teetering just above the bottom three.

Everton welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon for what looks like the toughest test of Frank Lampard's tenure to date.

All four of those games have come against sides placed 10th or lower in the Premier League but on Saturday they host the team at the summit.

Man City lost their first league game since October last weekend courtesy of Harry Kane's added-time winner for Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola's side will be determined to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon and stretch their lead at the top of the table – with Liverpool not playing a league game over the weekend due to the Carabao Cup final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man City on TV and online.

When is Everton v Man City?

Everton v Man City will take place on Saturday 26th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Brentford v Newcastle United on Saturday.

What TV channel is Everton v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Man City team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Iwobi, Allan, Doucoure, Gordon; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Sterling, Foden, Mahrez

Everton v Man City odds

Our prediction: Everton v Man City

The biggest test of Lampard's Everton tenure to date is unlikely to be made any easier by their opponents' defeat at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday.

You'd question whether the Toffees have either the quality or the grit to reproduce the result that Spurs earned in last weekend's match.

More likely, they will feel Man City's full wrath as Guardiola's side look to make up for that slip-up.

Our prediction: Everton 1-4 Man City (12/1 at bet365)

