The Toffees are winless in their last four in all competitions and they come into this on the back of their 0-0 draw against Leicester earlier this month.

The draw left Everton in sixth place and six points behind Aston Villa in fifth, however, they boast a game in hand on the Midlands side.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have struggled to find form this season. They won last time out against Tottenham, however, they've lost six of their last eight in all competitions.

A win for the Reds in the Merseyside derby would see them go above West Ham and into seventh place in the Women's Super League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Everton v Liverpool?

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Friday 24th March 2023.

Everton v Liverpool kick-off time

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Everton (3/4) Draw (5/2) Liverpool (7/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Everton v Liverpool prediction

We can expect a feisty affair as always in a Merseyside derby, but neither of these sides are on form. Everton and Liverpool have won just one of their last six combined games in the Women's Super League.

If either side looks set to win, it's Everton, however we could see it finish level on Friday night.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Liverpool (7/1 at bet365)

