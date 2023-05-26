As they are two points clear of relegation rivals Leicester and Leeds, victory over the Cherries would guarantee the Toffees another season in the top flight.

Everton's Premier League future is in their own hands when they welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park on the final day of the season.

Anything less than a win would leave Sean Dyche's side relying on other results, however, and their home record is among the worst in the Premier League this season.

Everton have a number of injury concerns ahead of the crunch clash, with full-back Nathan Patterson and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin among the first-team players set to be unavailable.

Bournemouth have enjoyed a fine return to the Premier League, guaranteeing their Premier League survival a few weeks ago, and they could finish as high as 13th if they round off the campaign with three points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Everton v Bournemouth?

Everton v Bournemouth will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Everton v Bournemouth kick-off time

Everton v Bournemouth will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Bournemouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Bournemouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Listen to Everton v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

