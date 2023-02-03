Mikel Arteta's men, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City last week, are flying in the league this season. The Gunners have won 16 of their 19 games and they boast a five-point lead on City, as well as having a game in hand.

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Everton on Saturday, with the Gunners set to face a new-manager bounce after Sean Dyche was appointed at Goodison Park earlier this week.

Arsenal bolstered their squad in the January transfer window, with Jorginho joining from Chelsea on deadline day, following Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior through the Emirates door.

The Gunners will be confident of extending their lead at the top of the table, however, they face Everton for Dyche's first game in charge.

The Toffees are 19th in the league after 20 games having won just three all season. The Everton hierarchy will be hoping Dyche can turn their fortunes around and solve their defensive issues. However, there's no bigger test than facing Arsenal at the moment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Everton v Arsenal?

Everton v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 4th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Arsenal kick-off time

Everton v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Everton v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Everton v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everton v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (15/2) Draw (7/2) Arsenal (2/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Everton v Arsenal prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Everton v Arsenal predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.