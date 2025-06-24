Chelsea's superior goal difference means a draw is enough to avoid what would be an embarrassing early exit for Enzo Maresca's team.

The West Londoners can take nothing for granted against an ES Tunis side that are the dominant force in Moroccan football and will be fighting tooth and nail to extend their stay in the competition.

The prize for whoever progresses is likely to be a last-16 clash against Harry Kane's Bayern Munich.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea?

Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 25th June 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea FC kick-off time

Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea will kick off at 2am.

What TV channel is Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 5 from 1am.

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

