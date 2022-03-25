The first of those comes against Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, in what is the Three Lions' first match of the year.

England may have already booked their place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup but Gareth Southgate will be keen to make the most of every game between now and the start of the tournament this winter.

Both sides qualified for the World Cup by winning their respective qualifying groups, with the Swiss turning heads by finishing above European Champions Italy.

That will leave them high in confidence but England have not lost to Saturday's opponents since 1981 – a record that Southgate will be determined to see maintained.

When is England v Switzerland?

England v Switzerland will take place on Saturday 26th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

England v Switzerland will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous international friendlies taking place this weekend including Republic of Ireland v Belgium on Saturday.

What TV channel is England v Switzerland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream England v Switzerland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

England v Switzerland team news

England predicted XI: Pickford; Walker-Peters, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Sterling

Switzerland predicted XI: Kobel; Widmer, Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Sow, Freuler; Okafor, Shaqiri, Zuber; Embolo

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

England v Switzerland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (7/10) Draw (13/5) Switzerland (17/4)*

Our prediction: England v Switzerland

Southgate is nothing if not loyal to those who regularly perform in an England shirt and for that reason, you feel it could be a very familiar XI that starts against the Swiss at Wembley – with the likes of Harry Maguire and John Stones included despite difficult domestic seasons.

This may only be a friendly but with competition for places high ahead of this winter's World Cup, every single player is going to be hungry to prove their worth.

Switzerland showed their quality during World Cup qualifying and at EURO 2020 but England at Wembley and an in-form Harry Kane may just be too much for them to handle.

Our prediction: England 3-1 Switzerland (14/1 at Bet365)

