Head coach Will Antwi will want his side to go all the way, as they did in 2022, and has an exciting squad made up of some of the Premier League's next generation as well as players that have already made their mark at first-team level – such as Spurs forward Mikey Moore and Sunderland duo Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson.

England have been drawn alongside the Netherlands, Germany, and Saturday's opponents in Group A, and with only the top two teams progressing to the semi-finals of the tournament, they will know they need to make a fast start.

That fact won't be lost on Norway either, and with just eight nations making the finals in Romania, the Young Lions can expect every game to be a tough test.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Norway on TV and online.

When is England v Norway?

England v Norway will take place on Saturday 14th June 2025.

England v Norway kick-off time

England v Norway will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is England v Norway on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on the BBC Red Button from 2:45pm.

How to live stream England v Norway online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer and on UEFA.tv.

BBC iPlayer is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is England v Norway on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

