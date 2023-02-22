The Lionesses have won both of their games so far against Korea Republic and Italy.

England Lionesses face Belgium in the Arnold Clark Cup on Wednesday night and a draw will be enough for Sarina Wiegman's side to retain the trophy.

They hammered Korea Republic 4-0 in the opening fixture before edging past Italy in a 2-1 win thanks to Rachel Daly's brace.

Belgium have also won their two outings, winning 2-1 on both occasions against Korea Republic and Italy. However, due to England's superior goal difference, a draw at Ashton Gate on Wednesday evening will be enough to see Wiegman's side retain the Arnold Clark Cup.

The Lionesses will fancy their chances considering they're unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Belgium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England Lionesses v Belgium on TV and online.

When is England Lionesses v Belgium?

England Lionesses v Belgium will take place on Wednesday 22nd February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England Lionesses v Belgium kick-off time

England Lionesses v Belgium will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is England Lionesses v Belgium on?

The game will be shown live on ITV4 with coverage starting at 7pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream England Lionesses v Belgium online

You can also live stream the England Lionesses v Belgium game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

England Lionesses v Belgium odds

England Lionesses v Belgium prediction

England are by far the superior side compared to Belgium so it's hard to see anything but a Lionesses win in Bristol.

Sarina Wiegman has said she will make a couple of changes to her starting line-up but England should have more than enough to secure the win and retain the Arnold Clark Cup.

Our prediction: England Lionesses 2-0 Belgium (5/1 at bet365)

