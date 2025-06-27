Boss Sarina Wiegman will hope her squad can shake off any rust from a lack of action this month, while also recording a morale-boosting win ahead of the plane to Switzerland.

England's first Women's Euros game against France will take place on Saturday 5th July.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Jamaica on TV and online.

When is England v Jamaica?

England v Jamaica will take place on Sunday 29th June 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Jamaica kick-off time

England v Jamaica will kick off at 5pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is England v Jamaica on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Jamaica on ITV1.

How to live stream England v Jamaica online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Advertisement England v Jamaica odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: England (1/25) Draw (16/1) Jamaica (20/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.