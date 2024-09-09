The 50-year-old is expected to take charge of the Three Lions for their Nations League games this autumn before a permanent replacement is found, but a strong showing over the next few weeks could well see him land the full-time role.

England's relegation in the last Nations League campaign sees them drawn alongside Finland, the Republic of Ireland and Greece in Group B, which means there is added pressure on Carsley to continue his winning start.

While the hosts are stepping into a new era, the Fins handed Markku Kanerva, who has been in charge since 2016, a contract extension in June.

They are 63rd in the world rankings, 59 places below England, and did not qualify for this summer's Euros - but the hope is that their long-serving coach can help them qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 2026.

They are a team lacking in superstars, but English football fans may recognise the likes of ex-Norwich City marksman Teemu Pukki, former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara, and Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, who made the move from Aston Villa this summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Finland on TV and online.

When is England v Finland?

England v Finland will take place on Tuesday 10th September 2024.

England v Finland kick-off time

England v Finland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Finland on?

England v Finland will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 6:45pm.

How to live stream England v Finland online

You can also live stream England v Finland online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Finland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

England v Finland odds

England (1/7) Draw (15/2) Finland (14/1)

