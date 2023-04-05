The Three Lions are involved following their Euro 2022 success which saw them beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley last summer.

England and Brazil face off on Thursday night in the first women's Finalissima, with the Three Lions playing just two more games before Sarina Wiegman names her preliminary World Cup squad for the summer.

Brazil, meanwhile, won the Copa America Femenina in a tightly contested 1-0 victory against Colombia, who hosted the tournament.

Thursday's showdown is England's first game since they retained the Arnold Clark Cup with victories over Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium in February. Wiegman's side scored 12 times and conceded just two in those three outings.

England and Brazil have faced off three times previously, with the Three Lions coming out on top on two of those outings. The last meeting was in 2019 during an international friendly, with Brazil winning 2-1.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Brazil on TV and online.

When is England v Brazil?

England v Brazil will take place on Thursday 6th April 2023.

England v Brazil kick-off time

England v Brazil will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Brazil on?

You can watch the game live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

How to live stream England v Brazil online

England v Brazil can also be streamed via ITVX.

Listen to England v Brazil on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

England v Brazil odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (3/10) Draw (15/4) Brazil (13/2)*

