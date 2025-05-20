The Young Lions are searching for a third U17s Euros triumph after wins in 2010 and 2014, and have been drawn alongside Czechia, Italy and Tuesday's opponents in Group B.

Only the top two sides from each group will qualify for the knockout stages but head coach Neil Ryan has made it no secret that his team, who won all six games in qualifying, are backing themselves to succeed.

Up first for England is three-time semi-finalists Belgium, who have a squad packed full of Belgian Pro League talent, and have qualified for the tournament after three years away on the back of five wins in their six qualifying games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Belgium on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is England v Belgium?

England v Belgium will take place on Tuesday 20th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Belgium kick-off time

England v Belgium will kick off at 5pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is England v Belgium on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Every match of the tournament will be available to stream live on UEFA.tv.

How to live stream England v Belgium online

England v Belgium will be streamed live on UEFA.tv.

Viewers will need to sign up for UEFA.tv, which is free, and can stream matches on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights will also be available on UEFA.tv after games have been completed.

Listen to England v Belgium on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.