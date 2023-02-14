The Blues, who have won just once in their last eight games, were held to a 1-1 draw at London rivals West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter will be hoping his side can find some form as they travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 showdown.

Chelsea had 72 per cent possession but they only managed four shots on target, with the Hammers looking relatively comfortable for large parts of the game.

The pressure is on Potter, who saw Chelsea spend over £300m in the January transfer window to bolster his squad.

Dortmund are flying this season, with Edin Terzic's men on a seven-game winning run. They beat Werder Bremen on Saturday to move up to third in the Bundesliga and to within three points of Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Dortmund v Chelsea.

When is Dortmund v Chelsea?

Dortmund v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 15th February 2023.

Dortmund v Chelsea team news

Dortmund predicted line-up: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Reus, Brandt; Haller.

Chelsea predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Mount, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz.

Dortmund v Chelsea prediction

Chelsea are struggling to find form at the moment under Potter and they face a red-hot Dortmund team in Germany on Wednesday night.

The Blues have drawn their last three and we expect more of the same at Dortmund.

Our prediction: Dortmund 1-1 Chelsea (11/2 at bet365)

Dortmund v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Dortmund (29/20) Draw (23/10) Chelsea (19/10)*

