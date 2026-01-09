Doncaster Rovers will hope to shock Southampton on Saturday when they host the Championship side in the third round of the FA Cup.

The hosts are battling relegation in League One but the historic cup competition has been something of a respite, with Grant McCann's side beating Crewe and Chesterfield in previous rounds.

Southampton head to the New York Stadium searching for their first victory in more than a month after a barren festive period dented their Championship promotion hopes.

Saints boss Tonda Eckert will look to strike a balance between giving minutes to the fringe players in his sizeable squad and ensuring his side get the job done.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Doncaster v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Doncaster v Southampton?

Doncaster v Southampton will take place on Saturday 10th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Doncaster v Southampton kick-off time

Doncaster v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Doncaster v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday and Sunday night.

Is there a Doncaster v Southampton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Doncaster v Southampton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

