Depending on other results, a win in Croatia on Tuesday could see the Scottish champions climb up to fifth and into the automatic qualification spots of the new league phase.

Celtic have been dominant once again in the Scottish Premiership and they've fended off the challenge of Aberdeen.

Rodgers's men have won their last seven league games to give them a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Dinamo Zagreb are one point behind Celtic in the Champions League table having won two, drawn one and lost two of their five games.

They suffered a horror 9-2 defeat at Bayern Munich in their opening fixture, but they've steadied the ship a little since then.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic?

Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic will take place on Tuesday 10th December 2024.

Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic kick-off time

Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

How to live stream Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic online

