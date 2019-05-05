Victory over West Brom would guarantee a two-leg tie with Leeds in the play-off semi-finals.

Frank Lampard’s debut season as a manager hasn’t all been plain sailing despite their strong position.

Derby endured a tough winter before a solid run from the start of March has put them in good stead.

West Brom could be a potential play-off opponent as the Baggies have already confirmed their place in the knockout games.

They will take on in-form Aston Villa if third-placed Leeds don’t lose to bottom side Ipswich.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby v West Brom on TV and online.

What time is Derby v West Brom?

Derby v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 5th May 2019.

How to watch Derby v West Brom on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Both teams are in strong form, though Derby do have the home advantage and a greater incentive to win, given West Brom are cemented in the top six.

However, as we have seen several times before with Derby, when the heat is turned up, they don’t always bring their A-game.

This will be a huge test of Lampard’s ability to sharpen the mentality of his squad – but they may still have to rely on results elsewhere…

Prediction: Derby 1-1 West Brom

