What channel is Derby v Preston Championship match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Derby v Preston in the Championship, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Derby County will move out of the Championship relegation zone with a win over Preston North End at Pride Park on Wednesday evening.
The rescheduled game was pushed from the weekend due to Preston's FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa, which they lost 3-0 on Sunday, and Paul Heckingbottom needs to quickly rally his troops ahead of the trip to face the resurgent Rams.
North End's 2-1 victory against Portsmouth ahead of the international break has eased any rising relegation fears, giving them a nine-point cushion over the drop zone, but they are 10 points short of the top six so a play-off challenge feels out of reach.
John Eustace has worked his magic at Derby in recent weeks and three wins on the bounce ahead of the break means the Rams, now the form team in the Championship, are just two points away from safety with a game in hand.
The extended break has threatened to dent the Pride Park outfit's momentum but does mean Eustace's squad will be rested and ready against a Preston side on a tight turnaround.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby v Preston on TV and online.
When is Derby v Preston?
Derby v Preston will take place on Wednesday 2nd April 2025.
Derby v Preston kick-off time
Derby v Preston will kick off at 7:45pm.
What TV channel is Derby v Preston on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:45pm.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
How to live stream Derby v Preston online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Listen to Derby v Preston on radio
Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.
Derby v Preston odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Derby (7/5) Draw (2/1) Preston (11/5)*
