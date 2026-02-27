Derby County and Blackburn Rovers will seek an immediate response to midweek defeats when they meet in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime.

The Rams' 4-2 defeat at the hands of play-off rivals Hull City was their third loss in four games – a slump that has seen them lose ground in the race for the top six.

Blackburn were unable to hold onto an early lead against Bristol City and were beaten for the first time under interim boss Michael O'Neill, who is expected to be offered the job permanently after a strong start.

That loss leaves Rovers three points above the drop zone but O'Neill has made it clear he believes they have the quality to pull clear of the relegation battle.

The presence of John Eustace, who left Blackburn to take charge of Derby, in the Pride Park dugout will add a little extra spice to the weekend encounter.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby County v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is Derby County v Blackburn?

Derby County v Blackburn will take place on Saturday 28 February 2026.

Derby County v Blackburn kick-off time

Derby County v Blackburn will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Derby County v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Derby County v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Derby County v Blackburn on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

