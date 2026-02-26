Honours are even between Crystal Palace and Zrinjski ahead of Thursday's deciding leg of their Conference League play-off round tie.

The Eagles are the favourites to progress but were held to a 1-1 draw in Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, with Karlo Abramovic cancelling out Ismaila Sarr's opener.

Evann Guessand's 90th-minute winner helped Palace end their Selhurst Park drought with a victory over Wolves on Saturday and Oliver Glasner's side will now look to make the most of their home advantage to clinch their place in the last 16.

Zrinjski were a match for the South Londoners last week but have struggled on the road this season, with their only away win in Europe coming against Icelandic side Breiðablik in Conference League qualifiers back in August.

Though Selhurst Park has been far from a fortress in recent months, there should be a fantastic atmosphere in what could become a memorable night for the club.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Zrinjski on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Zrinjski?

Crystal Palace v Zrinjski will take place on Thursday 26 February 2026.

Crystal Palace v Zrinjski kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Zrinjski will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Zrinjski on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Zrinjski online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Crystal Palace v Zrinjski on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

