A win for Crystal Palace, who beat Tottenham on the weekend to make it two wins in their last three, would surely make Saturday the greatest day in their history, and would mean they would be playing Europa League football next season.

Watch Crystal Palace v Man City on BBC One and ITV 1

Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to end a disappointing season, when they relinquished their grip on the Premier League, with a flourish and arrive on the back of a run of seven wins in their last nine games.

Kevin De Bruyne will look to bow out at Man City with one more trophy win, while Erling Haaland is back fit after a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Cityzens are the favourites, but Crystal Palace have been a thorn in their side at times over the years and the magic of the cup can do funny things.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Man City on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Man City?

Crystal Palace v Man City will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

Crystal Palace v Man City kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man City on?

You can watch live coverage of Crystal Palace v Man City on BBC One from 3:25pm ITV1 from 3pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Man City online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

The streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

