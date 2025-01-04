Enzo Maresca will want to see a response from his players as he tries to bounce back from the lowest point of his impressive Chelsea tenure and make a winning start to the new year at Selhurst Park.

The hosts will be high in confidence after a strong finish to 2024.

Palace won 11 points from six Premier League games in December to move to 15th, with their only defeats coming at the hands of Arsenal, who beat them in the both league and Carabao Cup in four days.

The Eagles have not beaten Chelsea since 2017 and had lost against them 14 times in a row before the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in September.

They will hope to capitalise on the West Londoners' drop in form to go one better and put that record right.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Crystal Palace v Chelsea?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 4th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Crystal Palace v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Crystal Palace v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (27/10) Draw (14/5) Chelsea (10/11)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.