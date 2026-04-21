Promotion secured, Coventry City set their sights on the Championship title ahead of Portsmouth's visit on Tuesday evening.

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The Sky Blues will be confirmed as champions of the second tier if they can put their recent winless run behind them and beat their midweek visitors at the CBS Arena.

Three wins in a row have seen Portsmouth move clear of the relegation zone and their survival could be clinched on Tuesday evening.

A victory would ensure Pompey are playing Championship football next term, while any other result will mean they rely on results elsewhere to go their way.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City v Portsmouth on TV and online.

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When is Coventry City v Portsmouth?

Coventry City v Portsmouth will take place on Tuesday 21 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Coventry City v Portsmouth kick-off time

Coventry City v Portsmouth will kick off at 7:45pm.

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What TV channel is Coventry City v Portsmouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry City v Portsmouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Coventry City v Portsmouth on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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