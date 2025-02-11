Chelsea, who are the heavy favourites to lift the trophy, won all six of their outings while scoring 26 times and conceding just five times to leave them top of the table.

The Blues automatically booked their spot in the last 16 along with the other seven sides that finished in the top eight, but who will join them from the play-offs?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the key Conference League dates for this season.

When is the next round of Conference League matches?

The Conference League knockout round play-off first leg matches take place on 13th February 2025. Second leg matches go ahead on 20th February 2025.

Irish side Shamrock Rovers secured a play-off spot, and they'll face Molde for a place in the last 16.

The likes of Real Betis, Copenhagen, Panathinaikos and Gent are all involved in the play-offs, but only eight teams will progress into the next round.

Knockout round play-offs: 13th & 20th February 2025

Round of 16: 6th & 13th March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10th & 17th April 2025

Semi-finals: 1st & 8th May 2025

Final: 28th May 2025

First qualifying round: 18th June 2024

Second qualifying round: 19th June 2024

Third qualifying round: 22nd July 2024

Play-offs: 5th August 2024

League phase: 30th August 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20th December 2024

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final: 21st February 2025

