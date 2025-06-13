Who has won the Club World Cup most? Full winners list
Your guide to the most successful teams in Club World Cup history.
"Football didn't start in 2025" – you, in 2045, looking back at the revamped Club World Cup.
This may be the first edition of the rejigged Club World Cup format, complete with 32 teams from 20 nations, but it's certainly not the first edition of the tournament itself.
For the best part of 25 years, teams – predominantly from Europe – have lifted the Club World Cup trophy without ever really feeling like world champions.
The last 11 editions of the competition have been won by European teams, but will the new format yield a surprise from further afield?
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Club World Cup winners throughout the tournament's history.
Who has won the Club World Cup most?
The most successful team in the history of the Club World Cup is Real Madrid, who have won the competition five times – all between 2014 and 2022.
- Real Madrid – 5
- Barcelona – 3
- Corinthians – 2
- Bayern Munich – 2
- São Paulo – 1
- Internacional – 1
- AC Milan – 1
- Manchester United – 1
- Internazionale – 1
- Liverpool – 1
- Chelsea – 1
- Manchester City – 1
Who won the last Club World Cup?
The most recent winners of the Club World Cup are Manchester City, after defeating Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 in Saudi Arabia in 2023.
List of Club World Cup 2025 winners
- 2000 – Corinthians
- 2005 – São Paulo
- 2006 – Internacional
- 2007 – AC Milan
- 2008 – Manchester United
- 2009 – Barcelona
- 2010 – Internazionale
- 2011 – Barcelona
- 2012 – Corinthians
- 2013 – Bayern Munich
- 2014 – Real Madrid
- 2015 – Barcelona
- 2016 – Real Madrid
- 2017 – Real Madrid
- 2018 – Real Madrid
- 2019 – Liverpool
- 2020 – Bayern Munich
- 2021 – Chelsea
- 2022 – Real Madrid
- 2023 – Manchester City
