For the best part of 25 years, teams – predominantly from Europe – have lifted the Club World Cup trophy without ever really feeling like world champions.

The last 11 editions of the competition have been won by European teams, but will the new format yield a surprise from further afield?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Club World Cup winners throughout the tournament's history.

Who has won the Club World Cup most?

The most successful team in the history of the Club World Cup is Real Madrid, who have won the competition five times – all between 2014 and 2022.

Real Madrid – 5

Barcelona – 3

Corinthians – 2

Bayern Munich – 2

São Paulo – 1

Internacional – 1

AC Milan – 1

Manchester United – 1

Internazionale – 1

Liverpool – 1

Chelsea – 1

Manchester City – 1

Who won the last Club World Cup?

The most recent winners of the Club World Cup are Manchester City, after defeating Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

List of Club World Cup 2025 winners

2000 – Corinthians

2005 – São Paulo

2006 – Internacional

2007 – AC Milan

2008 – Manchester United

2009 – Barcelona

2010 – Internazionale

2011 – Barcelona

2012 – Corinthians

2013 – Bayern Munich

2014 – Real Madrid

2015 – Barcelona

2016 – Real Madrid

2017 – Real Madrid

2018 – Real Madrid

2019 – Liverpool

2020 – Bayern Munich

2021 – Chelsea

2022 – Real Madrid

2023 – Manchester City

