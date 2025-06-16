Bayern Munich put Auckland City to the sword during their encounter, while PSG demolished Atlético Madrid 4-0 in their first match since winning the Champions League.

Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea are among the favourites to go all the way in this tournament, though you can expect a host of other nations to challenge them, including the likes of continental champions PSG.

A crop of elite goalscorers won't openly admit it, but they will be determined to haul in the Golden Boot by the end of the competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Club World Cup 2025 top scorers.

Club World Cup 2025 top scorers

Players with two goals or more.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – 3 goals (0 assists) Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) – 2 goals (2 assists) Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) – 2 goals (1 assist) Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) – 2 goals (1 assist)

Updated as of: Monday 16th June 2025

