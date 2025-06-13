Whether the changes are enough to turn a competition that is usually overlooked into a fan favourite remains to be seen, but the clubs themselves are certainly taking things seriously.

Defending champions Man City are among a host of European teams that are considered favourites, and while it would be a shock if one of the big guns didn't get their hands on the trophy, the truth is that summer tournaments rarely stick to the script.

RadioTimes.com offers up predictions for the Club World Cup 2025, including who we think will lift the trophy and more.

Club World Cup 2025 predictions

Winners – Man City

Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

Yes, Man City were hugely disappointing in the 2024/25 campaign, but there were signs in the latter stages that Pep Guardiola's side were clicking back into gear.

The return of Rodri – the best midfielder in world football – cannot be understated, while the Etihad outfit have a host of new recruits and a fully fit Erling Haaland as well.

Dark horses – Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid. Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

They may be borderline dark horses but an early Champions League exit and a trophyless campaign mean Atlético Madrid arrive at the Club World Cup under the radar.

The truth is that Diego Simeone's side are built for tournaments like this – they're gritty but have the firepower needed to go all the way.

Disappointments – Real Madrid

Real Madrid.

The issues that saw Real Madrid finish the season without a major trophy have not gone away and new coach Xabi Alonso begins his reign without any time to work on them.

Their star power will carry them into the knockout stages but don't be surprised if they exit much earlier than Florentino Pérez would like.

Top scorer – Erling Haaland (Man City)

Man City striker Erling Haaland. Getty Images

Last season may not have been his finest, but Erling Haaland is a goal machine.

In a tournament that will see him come up against some defences a fair way below Premier League standards, the Norwegian marksman should enjoy himself.

Breakout star – Samu Aghehowa (Porto)

Porto striker Samu Aghehowa. Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/JAR Sport Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fans of European football may know the name already, but Porto striker Samu Aghehowa could be primed for a big tournament.

On the back of a 24-goal season, the powerful forward could thrive against the weaker sides and cause problems for the stronger teams.

There has been reported Premier League interest already, but don't be surprised if big clubs come in for Aghehowa on the back of his Club World Cup brilliance.

