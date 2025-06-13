Now they have an opportunity to head into the summer with renewed confidence, if they can click into gear over the coming weeks.

City rushed through the signings of Marcus Bettinelli, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders to fit into their travelling party.

Jack Grealish has been omitted from the squad list, fuelling intense speculation over his future with the club, while club legend Kevin De Bruyne has signed for Napoli.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Manchester City's Club World Cup campaign.

When do Man City play next at the Club World Cup 2025?

Man City will play Wydad AC on Wednesday 18th June at 5pm UK time in Group G.

The game will be held in Philadelphia.

Man City fixtures and results at the Club World Cup 2025

All UK time. All live on DAZN, plus selected matches on 5.

Wednesday 18th June

Group G: Manchester City v Wydad AC (5pm, Philadelphia) 5

Sunday 22nd June

Group G: Manchester City v Al Ain (2am Monday, Atlanta) 5

Thursday 26th June

Group G: Juventus v Manchester City (8pm, Orlando)

