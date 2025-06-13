When do Man City play next at the Club World Cup 2025?
Your guide to Man City at the Club World Cup 2025, including fixtures, schedule, results and their next match.
Jaded from a lukewarm 2024/25 campaign, Manchester City are straight back into the thick of things with the Club World Cup 2025.
Pep Guardiola's side finished third in the Premier League, were eliminated in the first knockout round of the Champions League, and failed to land a domestic cup trophy to boot.
Now they have an opportunity to head into the summer with renewed confidence, if they can click into gear over the coming weeks.
City rushed through the signings of Marcus Bettinelli, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders to fit into their travelling party.
Jack Grealish has been omitted from the squad list, fuelling intense speculation over his future with the club, while club legend Kevin De Bruyne has signed for Napoli.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Manchester City's Club World Cup campaign.
When do Man City play next at the Club World Cup 2025?
Man City will play Wydad AC on Wednesday 18th June at 5pm UK time in Group G.
The game will be held in Philadelphia.
Man City fixtures and results at the Club World Cup 2025
All UK time. All live on DAZN, plus selected matches on 5.
Wednesday 18th June
- Group G: Manchester City v Wydad AC (5pm, Philadelphia) 5
Sunday 22nd June
- Group G: Manchester City v Al Ain (2am Monday, Atlanta) 5
Thursday 26th June
- Group G: Juventus v Manchester City (8pm, Orlando)
