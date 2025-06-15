Fear not, you can still catch up with all the goals, all the games, all the goings-on from around the tournament with some handy – and free – highlights.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Club World Cup 2025 highlights and how to watch them.

Club World Cup 2025 highlights

You can watch highlights from the Club World Cup on the official 5 YouTube channel and social accounts each day.

5's streaming service will also air a daily magazine show, The Press, with James Alcott and Julien Laurens, walking viewers through the ups and downs of every match.

DAZN will also boast highlights across their platform throughout the competition.

Club World Cup 2025 match replays

All matches will be available to watch on demand via DAZN after they have been played.

You will be able to tune in for full match replays on the service via a range of devices, from laptops to tablets to smartphones.

