32 teams from six continents and all seven confederations are taking part with a total of $1 billion (£775 million) available in prize money.

Fans from around the world and across the United States will be heading to follow their sides or just take in the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about the Club World Cup, including how many fans there are.

How many fans are at the Club World Cup 2025?

The revamped Club World Cup will involve 63 games – with fans from around the globe and across the United States expected to travel to take in the new-look tournament.

The total number of tickets available to fans and sold for the tournament is not yet clear. RadioTimes.com has reached out to FIFA with a request for that information.

The total attendance across the first five matches of the Club World Cup is 239,124 and while many of the stadiums have been as much as half full, the tournament is currently tracking at 76 per cent against the total available capacity.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Are there tickets left for the Club World Cup 2025?

Yes, tickets are still available for the Club World Cup 2025.

The deadline has passed for club fan tickets but general public and hospitality tickets for the remaining games, including the knockout stages and final, are available through Ticketmaster.

There is also a resale platform on the FIFA website for fans looking to sell their tickets.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.