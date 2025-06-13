However, Enzo Maresca's side did clinch the Europa Conference League title in the final against Betis last month, and they'll be keen to snatch more silverware in the weeks to come.

Chelsea have armed themselves with a few additional toys ahead of the tournament, including a shiny new No. 9.

Liam Delap signed from Ipswich after the Blues activated his £30 million release clause. He has travelled with the squad and will be handed a debut imminently.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Chelsea's Club World Cup 2025 campaign.

When do Chelsea play next at the Club World Cup 2025?

Chelsea will play Los Angeles FC on Monday 16th June at 8pm UK time in Group D.

The game will be held in Atlanta.

Chelsea fixtures and results at the Club World Cup 2025

All UK time. All live on DAZN, plus selected matches on 5.

Monday 16th June

Group D: Chelsea v Los Angeles FC (8pm, Atlanta) 5

Friday 20th June

Group D: Flamengo v Chelsea (7pm, Philadelphia)

Tuesday 24th June

Group D: Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea (2am Wednesday, Philadelphia) 5

