Club World Cup 2025 matches live on 5: Full list confirmed
Your complete guide to the Club World Cup 2025 on 5.
The Club World Cup is coming to linear TV this summer after 5 swooped in to claim the rights in the UK.
Primary broadcaster DAZN is showing every single match for free on their platform, but fans can tune in to watch 23 live matches, including the final, via 5 and their own platforms over the weeks to come.
Chelsea and Manchester City are the British representatives in action, and they will be determined to make the most of their excursion in FIFA's latest experimental format.
UK fans will be treated to a range of kick-off times, some friendly, some not so friendly, with the tournament being hosted in the US.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Club World Cup 2025 matches live on 5.
Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time
Club World Cup 2025 matches on 5
All UK time. Subject to change.
Group stage
Saturday 14th June
- Group A: Al Ahly v Inter Miami (1am Sunday, Miami) 5
Sunday 15th June
- Group C: Bayern Munich v Auckland City (5pm, Cincinnati) 5
Monday 16th June
Tuesday 17th June
- Group F: Fluminense v Dortmund (5pm, New York) 5
Wednesday 18th June
- Group G: Manchester City v Wydad AC (5pm, Philadelphia) 5
- Group H: Real Madrid v Al Hilal (8pm, Miami) 5
Friday 20th June
- Group C: Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors (2am Saturday, Miami) 5
Saturday 21st June
- Group E: Inter Milan v Urawa Red Diamonds (8pm, Seattle) 5Action
Sunday 22nd June
- Group G: Juventus v Wydad AC (5pm, Philadelphia) 5
- Group G: Manchester City v Al Ain (2am Monday, Atlanta) 5
Monday 23rd June
- Group B: Atlético Madrid v Botafogo (8pm, Los Angeles) 5Action
Tuesday 24th June
- Group C: Auckland City v Boca Juniors (8pm, Nashville) 5Action
- Group D: Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea (2am Wednesday, Philadelphia) 5
Wednesday 25th June
- Group F: Dortmund v Ulsan HD (9pm, Cincinnati) 5Action
Round of 16
Sunday 29th June
- Match 51: Group B winners v Group A runners-up (5pm, Atlanta) 5
- Match 52: Group D winners v Group C runners-up (9pm, Miami) 5
Monday 30th June
- Match 53: Group E winners v Group F runners-up (8pm, Charlotte) 5
- Match 54: Group G winners v Group H runners-up (2am Tuesday, Orlando) 5
Quarter-finals
Friday 4th July
- QF1: Winner Match 53 v Winner Match 54 (8pm, Orlando) 5
- QF2: Winner Match 49 v Winner Match 50 (2am Saturday, Philadelphia) 5
Saturday 5th July
- QF3: Winner Match 51 v Winner Match 52 (5pm, Atlanta) 5
- QF4: Winner Match 55 v Winner Match 56 (9pm, New York) 5
Semi-finals
Wednesday 9th July
- SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (8pm, New York) 5
Final
Sunday 13th July
- Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (8pm, New York) 5
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.