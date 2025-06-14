Chelsea and Manchester City are the British representatives in action, and they will be determined to make the most of their excursion in FIFA's latest experimental format.

UK fans will be treated to a range of kick-off times, some friendly, some not so friendly, with the tournament being hosted in the US.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Club World Cup 2025 matches live on 5.

Club World Cup 2025 matches on 5

All UK time. Subject to change.

Group stage

Saturday 14th June

Group A: Al Ahly v Inter Miami (1am Sunday, Miami) 5

Sunday 15th June

Group C: Bayern Munich v Auckland City (5pm, Cincinnati) 5

Monday 16th June

Group D: Chelsea v Los Angeles FC (8pm, Atlanta) 5

Group C: Boca Juniors v Benfica (11pm, Miami) 5

Tuesday 17th June

Group F: Fluminense v Dortmund (5pm, New York) 5

Wednesday 18th June

Group G: Manchester City v Wydad AC (5pm, Philadelphia) 5

Group H: Real Madrid v Al Hilal (8pm, Miami) 5

Friday 20th June

Group C: Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors (2am Saturday, Miami) 5

Saturday 21st June

Group E: Inter Milan v Urawa Red Diamonds (8pm, Seattle) 5Action

Sunday 22nd June

Group G: Juventus v Wydad AC (5pm, Philadelphia) 5

Group G: Manchester City v Al Ain (2am Monday, Atlanta) 5

Monday 23rd June

Group B: Atlético Madrid v Botafogo (8pm, Los Angeles) 5Action

Tuesday 24th June

Group C: Auckland City v Boca Juniors (8pm, Nashville) 5Action

Group D: Espérance de Tunis v Chelsea (2am Wednesday, Philadelphia) 5

Wednesday 25th June

Group F: Dortmund v Ulsan HD (9pm, Cincinnati) 5Action

Round of 16

Sunday 29th June

Match 51: Group B winners v Group A runners-up (5pm, Atlanta) 5

Match 52: Group D winners v Group C runners-up (9pm, Miami) 5

Monday 30th June

Match 53: Group E winners v Group F runners-up (8pm, Charlotte) 5

Match 54: Group G winners v Group H runners-up (2am Tuesday, Orlando) 5

Quarter-finals

Friday 4th July

QF1: Winner Match 53 v Winner Match 54 (8pm, Orlando) 5

QF2: Winner Match 49 v Winner Match 50 (2am Saturday, Philadelphia) 5

Saturday 5th July

QF3: Winner Match 51 v Winner Match 52 (5pm, Atlanta) 5

QF4: Winner Match 55 v Winner Match 56 (9pm, New York) 5

Semi-finals

Wednesday 9th July

SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (8pm, New York) 5

Final

Sunday 13th July

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (8pm, New York) 5

