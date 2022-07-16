The Blues’s clash with the Mexican side is the first of three friendlies they’ll play in the States over the next few weeks as they ramp up their preparations for the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Raheem Sterling, the £45 million summer arrival, could be in line to play his first game in a Chelsea shirt this weekend as Thomas Tuchel’s side get their pre-season underway against Club America in Las Vegas.

Sterling’s arrival is an indication of the Stamford Bridge outfit’s high aspirations for the upcoming season and, if reports are to be believed, it will be just the start as the club looks to give Tuchel the tools he needs to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Man City.

The England star has been training with his new teammates at their camp in LA this week so we can expect to see him make his first appearance for the Blues at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday evening (or the early hours of Sunday morning for us here in the UK).

It should be a tough test for Chelsea, not least because Club America are already three games into the Liga MX season, but the result doesn’t matter – what’s important is that Tuchel’s side show signs that they’re on their way back to the level that helped them have success in the early part of his tenure.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Club America v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Club America v Chelsea?

Club America v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 17th July 2022 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

What time is kick-off?

Club America v Chelsea will kick off at 3am.

There's plenty of Chelsea pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full guide for all the details about The Blues's upcoming fixtures.

What TV channel is Club America v Chelsea on?

The game will not be on TV but supporters can tune in to the game on the club website and via the 5th Stand app – as will the entirety of Chelsea's US pre-season tour.

How to live stream Club America v Chelsea online

Both the club website and the 5th Stand app can be accessed using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

